Genealogy Club News

Vicky Ferraresi

Join us on Monday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room for the next PebbleCreek Genealogy Club (PCGC) meeting. Guests are always welcome!

The theme of this year’s program is “American Migration.” Our speaker on Monday, May 13 is Jan Whalen, who will speak on writing your stories (and those of your family), to fit your genealogy goals. Ms. Whalen is a teacher, award–winning author, workshop facilitator, book creation coach, and mentor to writers who believes “the best way we can share the wisdom of our age is to tell and write our stories.” Founder of Whalen Voices, she was awarded the HerStory Award from the Women’s Federation for World Peace for “her nurturing and encouraging spirit that helps women find their voice through sharing their stories” in June 2023. Her mission is to celebrate life through her writing.

Tips and Tricks on tracing your maternal line by Jolene Beard will kick off the meeting at 9 a.m. The speaker begins at 10 a.m. followed by the Business Meeting, Special Interest Groups, and Members Helping Members. Bring your laptop computer, tablet, family tree, documents, etc. if you need assistance with any aspect of genealogy.

On June 10, we will hold a workshop on Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org. Participants, including guests, can bring their laptops and get assistance from experienced users on how to navigate and maximally use these sites. On July 8, members will go to the Mesa, Ariz., FamilySearch Center for a tour with time to do individual research. There is no meeting in August; meetings resume in September with the next round of programs.

Our March “Antique Roadshow“ event allowed members to get a free appraisal of three items by E J Auctions and Appraisals. There were some nice surprises! I learned that my treasured teddy bear is indeed a Steiff Zotty bear; others learned the value of paintings, textiles, and other treasures. Look for this event to return in 2025 with an opportunity for nonmember participation, and learn the value of items you’ve hung on to over the years.

Our April speaker was Emily Garber who discussed introductory Jewish genealogical research addressing challenges such as the late adoption of surnames, changing surnames, multiple first names, changing borders, effect of the Holocaust, and the role of endogamy on DNA matches. Resources and tips for researching were provided. Tips and Tricks, presented by me, focused on using JewishGen.org and how it helped me find my previously unknown Jewish family.

The PCGC attended the April 2 New Resident Orientation. There was a good amount of interest in the club. A free membership was donated to the raffle. Look for us at future orientations!

On April 21, we had a club gathering at the home of Denise Beeson. Members got together for good food, fun, and networking.

Contact President Marsha Wallick at [email protected] for more information about the PCGC.

See us on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/595320584600008