Fall Season Kicks Off for Men’s Christian Fellowship

Curt Zimmerman

The first meeting of a new season begins Wednesday, Oct. 4 for the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek (MCFPC). The MCFPC meets the first Wednesday of each month from October through April and features guest speakers on a variety of timely topics. Meetings begin at 7:30 a.m. with complimentary coffee in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room.

The special guest will be Captain Jeffrey Rybold, a Chaplain assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base. Rybold assists the Wing Chaplain in ensuring all aspects of the First Amendment, ‘Free exercise of religion.’ He also assists in planning, coordinating, and executing chapel community programs.

Capt. Rybold enlisted in the Air Force in 2002. After 12 years of active duty, he cross-trained in the Chaplain Assistant Air Force Specialty Code. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Liberty University with a B.S. in Christian ministry in 2017. In 2020, he received his Master of Divinity from Liberty University. He has 22 years of service in the United States Air Force.

Plan to attend to hear Capt. Rybold’s perspective on meeting the spiritual needs of the Luke airmen. All men of PebbleCreek are welcome and invited. The Tuscany Falls Chianti Room is located between the Ballroom and the library. For more information, contact President Igor Shpudejko at [email protected] or 602-384-6496.

In addition to monthly meetings, the MCFPC features outreach activities, including traveling to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. For more information, contact Jim Sykes at 614-395-4907. Weekly Bible studies are also held each Tuesday morning, and more information can be obtained from Neil Smith at [email protected].