Buy Raffle Tickets for Art Show Baskets Online or In Person!

Emily Grotta

Six beautiful baskets worth as much as $1,500 are being raffled during the 2023 PebbleCreek Fine Art Show Saturday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m., featuring work by more than 50 resident artists.

While we hope you will attend the show in person, you don’t have to be at the show to enter the raffle. Tickets, 15 for $10 or 40 for $20, can be purchased online at www.pcartclubshows.com or in person at the show. You can view each basket and its contents online.

Each basket, created by a member of the club’s Art Show Committee, includes an original, signed painting in keeping with the basket’s theme. The baskets are:

Basket 1: Who’s Up? A golfer’s delight, the basket includes all the accessories you’ll need for an enjoyable 18-hole round. The basket includes a range finder, spray mister, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey Whiskey (to celebrate the birdies), and other golfing accessories. Kathy Sork’s painting accompanies this basket, which has a value of $345.

Basket 2: The Big Kahuna! You’ll be enjoying clean and refreshing water if you win this basket, which includes the installation of a Kinetico under-sink water purifier. With wine and cocktail glasses, you’ll enjoy the wine, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and Santo Moscato. Sylvia Armstrong’s “Ebb & Flow” accompanies the basket, which has a value of $1,500.

Basket 3: Dining Al Fresco. Enjoy a fall evening on your patio as you dine with friends. The basket includes everything you need for your table, including lanterns, an orchid centerpiece, and flowerpots, and is accompanied by the painting “Lemonade” by Emily Grotta. Value: $400.

Basket 4: Get Fired Up—and Create S’more Memories. There’s no time like the present to create new memories with delicious s’mores, and there’s no excuse not to as everything needed is in this basket. A colored pencil drawing “Fired Up for Fun” by Donna Mund-Gustafson is included. Value: $550.

Basket 5: Margarita Madness. Ready to party? This basket has all you need for frozen margaritas and slushies with your friends, including the machine that makes it easy, glasses, tequila, and more! “Riptide” by Debby Bolton is included in this basket, worth $500.

Basket 6: When Life Hands You Lemons, Drink Limoncello. With the gelato, sherbet, and ice cream maker, you’ll be set to invite friends over for a festive, lemon-themed evening. This basket also includes certificates for two bottles of olive oil from Tree of Oil and “When Life Hands You Lemons” by Susan Skolnik. Value: $400.

One of these prize baskets could be yours but, like the lottery, you need to buy a ticket to win. Go to www.pcartclubshows.com now and join the raffle.