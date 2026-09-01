Fall Home Tour: Ticket Sales Begin September 21

Vicki Ray

All ticket sales start Sept. 21 for PebbleCreek’s 30th annual fundraiser Home and Garden Tour. Mark Nov. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. on your calendar and make plans to view this year’s selection of amazing homes. Admission is $25 and benefits Goodyear Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

Purchasing Tickets In Person

This event is for PebbleCreek residents only, with a limit of 400 tickets sold. Purchase your tickets in person at the PebbleCreek activities office for $25 each. Please make your check payable to “City of Goodyear” with the notation “Shop with a Cop” on the memo line.

Purchasing Tickets Via Mail Order

A maximum of 50 of the total 400 tickets will be sold through mail order requests. Mail your ticket request to Janet Duke at 16247 W. Indianola, Goodyear, AZ 85395. Include your name, number of tickets needed, email address, and phone number along with your check for the total number of tickets requested. Make your check payable to “City of Goodyear” with the notation “Shop with a Cop” on the memo line. You will receive an email acknowledging your request and payment, and you may pick up tickets at the Activities Center beginning Sept. 21. If your request is received after the maximum of 50 mail order tickets are sold, we will either void your check, or you may designate it as a donation to Shop with a Cop.

Volunteering

We still need a few volunteer hosts and hostesses to guide PebbleCreek residents through this year’s homes. You’ll choose either the first shift from 11:45 a.m. to 1:55 p.m., or the second shift from 1:55 to 4 p.m. Your ‘thank you’ for volunteering is a ticket to view the homes before or after your shift. It’s easy to sign up using our online form at volunteersignup.org/C47LR. Choose your shift today.

Please email your questions to pchometour@gmail.com. All proceeds from the tour go to the Goodyear Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program, which provides children in need a special holiday shopping morning with the Goodyear Police officers.

With gratitude from the 2026 Home Tour committee—Wally Campbell, Charlotte Krause, Barbara Hockert, Janet Duke, and Vicki Ray