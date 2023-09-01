Fall Fine Art Show and Sale

Emily Grotta

The Fall Fine Art Show is one of PebbleCreek’s most popular events, as residents and guests stroll the Tuscany Ballroom and view the artwork of more than 50 talented artists in the PebbleCreek Art Club. Attendees receive a free glass of wine and enjoy the music of “Happy Hour” during the show. This year’s event is Oct. 14, with free tickets available starting Sept. 1.

Original paintings, drawings and sculptures will be available for purchase in oil, acrylic, watercolor, ink, graphic and colored pencils, mixed media, and fiber clay. You may just find the perfect addition to your home and have the added pleasure of personally knowing the artist. All the artwork—except those in the works in the “emerging artist” category—must be the original work of the artist to be included in the show.

One of PebbleCreek’s most popular events, admission to the show is limited to 175 people per hour. The free tickets, which are available beginning Sept. 1, are quickly claimed, so we recommend you reserve your place early at the Art Show website, www.pcartclubshows.com. Tickets are available during four time slots: 3 to 4 p.m., 4 to 5 p.m., 5 to 6 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.

This year, artists were challenged to create one piece of art under the theme “Back to the Classics.” What does that mean for you? A Model T? Chesterfields? A Barbie? Gone with the Wind? See what the creative artists of PebbleCreek have decided to show you.

The Art Show would not have been possible without the generosity of our sponsors, whose donations cover the cost of the show. We thank these generous individuals and vendors.

The Art Club, which was founded 30 years ago and is the oldest club in PebbleCreek, provides residents with the opportunity to explore the fine arts. Whether you are a person who “can’t draw a straight line” or a seasoned artist with years of experience, we urge you to explore the opportunities available to you. Please check our classes and other information at www.pcartclub.org.

A wide variety of original works are available at the Fall Fine Art Show. Last year’s winners included:

“Gala Trio” by Betty Jean Kennedy, First Place, Pastels

“Splat” by Sylvia Armstrong, Second Place, Mixed Media

“Tempting Textures” by Judy Bihary, First Place, 3-D