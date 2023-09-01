Fall-elujah! The Irish American Club Welcomes September!

Amy Volstromer

Fall-elujah! As September arrives, bringing cooler temperatures, the Irish American Clubs calendar begins to heat up and resume monthly meetings. Although the official Welcome Back Party isn’t held until November, our members should watch for a special announcement regarding our September meeting and a fun event planned for Sept. 12.

Did you know that the PebbleCreek Irish American Club was founded in April 2007 by the club’s first president, John Cronin? He and his wife, Peggy, emigrated from Ireland to the U.S. Our members come from all generations, backgrounds, and interests. While many of our members have an Irish relative in their family tree, others simply have an interest in things that are Irish. Our club prides itself on its three pillars: Social, Charity, and Educational/Culture. We pride ourselves on giving back to the community, connecting our cultural roots to current events, and developing fun social events for our membership.