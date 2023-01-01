Drive Out Cancer—PCLGA Is On It!

Carole Schumacher

PCLGA Cancer Awareness Tournament Co-Chairs, Linda Thompson and Judy Layton, are busy planning the annual “Drive Out Cancer” tournament scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023, on the Tuscany Falls East and West courses with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

A flighted scramble will be for bragging rights only and all money raised will benefit the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR).

Pam Volm has agreed to coordinate the Pinwheel Honor Garden again this year. Donations to the NFCR will be $5 per name, which will be placed on a pinwheel to spin all day during the tournament. For all non-PCLGA members, please come by Tuscany Falls the morning of Jan. 17 to walk through the Honor Garden and reflect on lives lost and lived through cancer.

Following the tournament, a luncheon will be held at the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom at a cost of $20 per person, which includes a small donation to NCRF. There will be a raffle and a 50/50 bucket to raise additional funds to help us all Drive Out Cancer!

If you cannot play golf, please attend the luncheon or drop off your donation with a check payable to the National Foundation for Cancer Research. Remember to wear pink, come join the fun, and help to support this worthy cause.