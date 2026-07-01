Democratic Club Members

J. Kirk Brown

At 7 a.m. on May 23, over a dozen members of the PebbleCreek Democratic Club gathered with buckets, brushes, brooms, trash grabbers, and new flags to clean and decorate the graves of veterans buried at the Goodyear Farms Historic Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day.

Headstones were scrubbed, trash was removed from gravesites, and new flags were placed to decorate the graves of those honored dead who served our country well.

The effort was organized through the PebbleCreek Democratic Club’s Veterans Service Committee in conjunction with the Pat Tillman Memorial Post 40 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).