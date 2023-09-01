Dealing Some Poker Fun

Spike Razem

Here in PebbleCreek there is a group of guys who first met playing pickleball 3+ years ago, and they have continued their fun and competitive camaraderie on the poker table.

The group’s founders—Bob Funkhouser, Larry Stanek, and Randy Hurwitz—have assembled an excellent bunch of guys who play 1 to 4 p.m. every other Wednesday. It’s dealer’s choice, low-stakes wagering with lots of grins, groans, cheers, jokes, and laughs.

Because Bob was away on vacation last month, the venue was temporarily changed from his house to the Razem Ranch. Whether it be Texas Hold’em, Jacks or Better, Low Chicago, 7-27, Omaha, Midnight Baseball, etc., the guys experience the thrill of jackpot victory and the agony of defeat. So, similar to pickleball, when the games end, there are winners and losers, but ultimately it’s an enjoyable, social time together. Retired life is sweet in PebbleCreek!