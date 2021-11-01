Dance Party Event on Wednesday, November 10

Rodney Jackson

It’s time for another dance party event! There will be two performers. That’s right, two! The Tuscany Falls Ballroom and the Chianti Room will both be filled with music.

In the ballroom will be a phenomenal new band to PebbleCreek, Outside The Line. This ultimate party band will keep you on your feet with their mix of great dance music.

And on the same night, in the Chianti Room, will be PebbleCreek’s own Lawrence Noble. This one-man band is a true entertainer. This will be a more relaxed party atmosphere, where you can either dance or sit and just enjoy the performance.

Outside The Line will play between 6 and 9 p.m., in the Tuscany Ballroom.

Lawrence Noble will play between 7 and 10 p.m., in the Chianti Room.

Don’t miss the fun on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Admission is free for residents of PebbleCreek, and there will be open seating. Doors and a cash bar open at 5:30 p.m.