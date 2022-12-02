Come Dance with Us!

Jerry Briner

Join us as we open our 2023 dance programs. We invite all residents and their guests to come and be with us at our January casual dance.

When: Friday, Jan. 27. Cash bar opens at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 ‘til 10 p.m.

Where: Tuscany Falls Ballroom

Music by: Play Wilde Duo

Ticket cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Purchase a membership for 2023 on the kiosk dates and receive a free ticket to the January dance.

Suggested attire: Country club casual

Tickets will be on sale at the Eagle’s Nest kiosk Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 10, 12, 17, 19, and 24.

An instructor will be teaching the fox trot at our Jan. 27 dance starting at 6:15 p.m. Tables for singles will be available.

Your host for the evening will be Jerry Briner, our president, and other members of the Ballroom Dance Club board.

Our February dinner dance is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24, with music by the Livin Upbeat Band.

All of our 2023 music providers are in place and besides the Play Wilde Duo they include Bill Neese Productions who did an outstanding performance at our September 2022 dance.

Any questions can be addressed to Jerry Briner by email at [email protected] or by phone at 623-606-8735.