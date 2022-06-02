Christian Fellowship Plans June Breakfast Event

Curt Zimmerman

The Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek are planning a breakfast meeting on Wednesday, June 15, at 8 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest alcove. All men of PebbleCreek are invited, and attendees will be able to order off the breakfast menu. The informal event will be an excellent time for fellowship and feature some of the future speakers in attendance. Monthly meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month, from October through April, with regular outreach activities throughout the year.

Space is limited, so reserve your spot by sending a RSVP to President Igor Shpudejko at [email protected] For questions, contact Igor at 602-384-6496.

The weekly Bible studies will be moving to Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. for the summer months, and will be held through Zoom message links. For more information, contact Neil Smith at [email protected]