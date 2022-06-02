Win $25 in the Expressions Gallery June Raffle!

Judy Bihary

Come to the Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop in the Creative Arts Center from June 1 through June 30, for a chance to win $25! Stop in and see all the beautiful art on display. We have a wonderful variety of items for sale, both two and three dimensional, all made by our talented consignors.

When you come in to browse or shop, complete a raffle ticket. You don’t need to be present to win. You don’t need to live in PebbleCreek. If you are a visitor, we will mail your check to you.

We hope to see you in the Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop from June 1 through June 30 (and any other time too!). Our summer hours are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.