Ceramics Club Hosts Desert Edge High School

Susan Eastman and Gena Wikstrom

In an outstanding intergenerational collaboration, the Ceramics Club of PebbleCreek (CCPC) and the Desert Edge High School (DEHS) Conservatory of Art partnered in a program to share ceramic art with 19 students in our Creative Arts Center on Jan. 31.

This field trip was unprecedented in PebbleCreek. The Ceramics Club sought approval from the HOA to host the event as individuals under 18 are not allowed to work in the Creative Arts Center. Due to the special circumstances, the HOA granted a waiver to bring students on-site.

Nineteen students and four high school staff arrived by school bus for a six-hour instructor-led experience. Kelli Frederickson, Certified Ceramic Instructor for the club, directed students as they created a mountain scene on a bisque plate with EZ Stroke glazes. Various brush stroke techniques were used to create depth as paints were layered to add a sense of perspective. The result was 23 unique scenes with individual interpretation.

Many people need to be thanked for their efforts to make this event happen. First among them is Gena Wikstrom, Vice President of the Ceramics Club, whose foresight and commitment propelled this concept forward from its nascent “’what if” moment in a conversation with Mark Yslas, Superintendent of Agua Fria School District, to the incredibly successful event it became.

Due to its existing Arts Conservatory, Desert Edge High School was selected for the potential partnership. Gena reached out to Ryan Williams, its Director, to explore potential student involvement. With enthusiastic support from him and Principal Gretchen Hann, the notion of a field trip to PebbleCreek began to take form. Recognizing the importance of the HOA in any such proposal, Gena reached out to Cheryl Neel, coordinator of the Creative Arts Center, to seek permission from Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities and Communications, and Bill Barnard, PebbleCreek General Manager. Both understood the benefit of this intergenerational opportunity and completely supported it.

Six Ceramic Club members lent a hand to provide students with additional support. A big thanks to Linda Galowitch, Certified Ceramics Instructor; Ann Economu, CCPC President; Sherry Guthrie; Diana-Horton Smith; Gena Wikstrom; and Michele Madoski. All the volunteers agreed it was great to spend time with the students who were attentive, very polite, and industrious. Both Bill Barnard and Traci Baker were on hand to observe the class and the benefit of this exceptional intergenerational opportunity.

The club was excited to have DEHS Principal Gretchan Hann, Conservatory Director Ryan Williams, Visual Arts Teacher Anthony Galto and Parent Involvement and Community Relations Director Colleen Koblinski join the group. Principal Hann said she was pleased to show off her students as part of a community outreach. She believed it would give them a new perspective on aging and positive exposure to caring adults, as many don’t have grandparents.

So, what did the kids think? Some remarks from student Agasne: “This is so cool. I was afraid it would be strict. But this is chill and everyone is so kind.” Jobe, who hopes to be an animator, thought it was relaxing and was glad to have the plate to take home. Lina learned to mix colors and open her arm to get better strokes. Aidan, already a juried artist, enjoyed learning new techniques that he can use in his work. He has been accepted for fall admission at Alfred University, the top ceramic art school in the country. On behalf of Desert Edge High School, he presented a handmade ceramic plate as a thank you for hosting students.

This resounding success heightens anticipation for the next part of this journey. The Ceramics Club has been invited to tour and observe the Arts Conservatory facilities at Desert Edge High School and witness first-hand the work of students there.

Excited? You bet! When was the last time any of us was on a school field trip?