March 6 Pet Companions Meeting and Scanning Event

Jim Ellison, President, The Pet Companions Club of PebbleCreek

Jim Ellison will discuss microchipping your pets at our general membership meeting on Wednesday, March 6. We will meet in room 100 of the Eagle’s Nest Activities Center at 3 p.m. All PebbleCreek residents, whether club members or not, are invited to attend. There is no charge.

Most pets are microchipped these days, either by the breeder, the adoption shelter, or your veterinarian. Proper microchipping will help to ensure that your pet is returned to you should they escape from your house, yard, or car. A microchip the size of a grain of rice is inserted between the shoulder blades. The pet owner then must complete the registration process.

Once the microchip is inserted you must register that microchip with your name, address, and phone number with the microchip company (Avid, 24Petwatch, etc.). If you don’t register the microchip to yourself as the pet owner, it can only be tracked back to the breeder, shelter, or veterinarian who inserted the microchip. Many shelters have such a high volume of pets passing through that they will purge their records periodically and will be unable to trace that microchip to the owner if it wasn’t registered with the chip company.

If you are not sure what information is currently registered to your pet’s microchip, or even what microchip company to contact and how to contact them, The Pet Companions Club of PebbleCreek is here to help! We will be holding a microchip scanning event for dogs at our monthly membership meeting on March 6 between 3 and 5 p.m. in the courtyard of the Eagle’s Nest Activity Center. Bring your dogs for a free microchip scanning. This is a scanning event only! We will not be microchipping your pet!

If you are a cat owner, we haven’t forgotten about you! Stay tuned, and we will be providing information at a later date about how we will be accomplishing microchip scanning for your feline friend.

As always, we will have a box available for donations of pet-related items such as: dog beds, pet food (check expiration date), crates, cages, leashes, collars, pet medications (check expiration dates), etc. Those items not used in our rescues will be donated to other animal rescues.

Please address any questions to Jim Ellison at 623-935-6651.