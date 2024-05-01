Card Scores

Cribbage Club

Gary Lind

The Cribbage Club has weekly meetings on the first four Thursdays of each month at 1 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Sienna Room. We start promptly at 1 p.m., so please arrive a little early. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you don’t know how to play, but are interested in learning, come join us for an afternoon of fun, and we will teach you how to play. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you.

We have winners to report from recent meetings:

March 14: Cheryl Hart, Donna von Oy, Sheryl McLaughlin, Betty Dawson

March 21: Sandy Clinton, Mark Powell, Jeanette Esposto

March 28: Jeanette Esposto, David Neukom, Julie Webb, Mark Powell

April 4: Randy Harvey, Bill Sundquist, Bonnie Puetzer

For more information, please call Gary Lind at 623-215-4601 or Donna von Oy at 623-935-1967.

PebbleCreek Euchre Club

The PebbleCreek Euchre Club continues to welcome new players! Rhonda and Bob Parish and Ruth Price recently joined us. Happy to have you folks! Euchre is played every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. Bring a dollar toward prize money. Please come a bit early to sign in so we can start play right on time. There’s no need to have a partner. Hope to see you there.

Recent winners:

March 14

1st, Lennie Liebowitz, 64

2nd, Georgia Messina, 59

3rd, Janette Ratliff, 57

Loners, George Clark, 3

Low, Kellie Walker, 32

March 21

1st, Shirley La Flamme, 64

2nd, Barb Clark, 60

3rd, Jerry Fox, 58

Loners, Bill Halte, 4

Low, George Clark, 36

March 28

1st, Georgia Messina, 60

2nd, Jerry Fox, 58

3rd, Lise Malette, 57

Loners, Jeff Lehman, 4

Low, George Clark, 36

April 4

1st, Jay Hayden, 71

2nd, Shirley La Flamme, 59

3rd, Muriel Milewski, 57

Loners, Janette Ratliff, 4

Low, Rhonda Parish, 32

Hearts

Hearts is played every Monday in the Milan Room of the Tuscany Falls clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 7 p.m., so please arrive by about 6:45 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money.

March 4

1st place: Charlie Kagan, 61

2nd place: Martha Hadden, 91

3rd place: Tim Hadden, 93

High score: Mark Powell, 217

March 11

1st place: Brian Rothwell, 86

2nd place: Martha Hadden, 89

3rd place: Stan Zdunczyk, 101

High score: Susan, 250

March 18

1st place: Joe Czechowski, 87

2nd place: Martha Hadden, 100

3rd place: Kelly Whittemore, 115

High score: Mark Powell, 233

March 25

1st place: Martha Hadden, 93

2nd place: Janette Ratliff, 109

3rd place: Cody Hadden, 121

High score: Bob Downey, 236

Pinochle

Pinochle is played every Thursday in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money.

March 7

1st: Carlton Bjerkaas, 6,610

2nd: Bruce Baird, 6,030

3rd: Skip Holmes, 5,940

Booby: Kim Holmes, 4,140

March 14

1st: Sheryl McLaughlin, 7,060

2nd: Carlton Bjerkaas, 6,930

3rd: Skip Holmes, 6,730

Booby: Kathy Weldon, 3,440

March 21

1st: Deann Frazee, 7,350

2nd: Skip Holmes, 6,820

3rd: Sheryl McLaughlin, 6,660

Booby: Martha Hadden, 3,640

March 28

1st: Marion Helton, 7,270

2nd: Laura Szakacs, 7,060

3rd: Stan Zdunczyk, 6,380

Booby: Julius Armstrong, 3,890

April 4

1st: Martha Hadden, 6,730

2nd: Kim Holmes, 6,290

3rd: Stan Zdunczyk, 6,210

Booby: Laura Szakacs, 4,060