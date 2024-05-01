Card Scores

Cribbage Club
Gary Lind
The Cribbage Club has weekly meetings on the first four Thursdays of each month at 1 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Sienna Room. We start promptly at 1 p.m., so please arrive a little early. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you don’t know how to play, but are interested in learning, come join us for an afternoon of fun, and we will teach you how to play. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you.
We have winners to report from recent meetings:
March 14: Cheryl Hart, Donna von Oy, Sheryl McLaughlin, Betty Dawson
March 21: Sandy Clinton, Mark Powell, Jeanette Esposto
March 28: Jeanette Esposto, David Neukom, Julie Webb, Mark Powell
April 4: Randy Harvey, Bill Sundquist, Bonnie Puetzer
For more information, please call Gary Lind at 623-215-4601 or Donna von Oy at 623-935-1967.
PebbleCreek Euchre Club
The PebbleCreek Euchre Club continues to welcome new players! Rhonda and Bob Parish and Ruth Price recently joined us. Happy to have you folks! Euchre is played every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. Bring a dollar toward prize money. Please come a bit early to sign in so we can start play right on time. There’s no need to have a partner. Hope to see you there.
Recent winners:
March 14
1st, Lennie Liebowitz, 64
2nd, Georgia Messina, 59
3rd, Janette Ratliff, 57
Loners, George Clark, 3
Low, Kellie Walker, 32
March 21
1st, Shirley La Flamme, 64
2nd, Barb Clark, 60
3rd, Jerry Fox, 58
Loners, Bill Halte, 4
Low, George Clark, 36
March 28
1st, Georgia Messina, 60
2nd, Jerry Fox, 58
3rd, Lise Malette, 57
Loners, Jeff Lehman, 4
Low, George Clark, 36
April 4
1st, Jay Hayden, 71
2nd, Shirley La Flamme, 59
3rd, Muriel Milewski, 57
Loners, Janette Ratliff, 4
Low, Rhonda Parish, 32
Hearts
Hearts is played every Monday in the Milan Room of the Tuscany Falls clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 7 p.m., so please arrive by about 6:45 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money.
March 4
1st place: Charlie Kagan, 61
2nd place: Martha Hadden, 91
3rd place: Tim Hadden, 93
High score: Mark Powell, 217
March 11
1st place: Brian Rothwell, 86
2nd place: Martha Hadden, 89
3rd place: Stan Zdunczyk, 101
High score: Susan, 250
March 18
1st place: Joe Czechowski, 87
2nd place: Martha Hadden, 100
3rd place: Kelly Whittemore, 115
High score: Mark Powell, 233
March 25
1st place: Martha Hadden, 93
2nd place: Janette Ratliff, 109
3rd place: Cody Hadden, 121
High score: Bob Downey, 236
Pinochle
Pinochle is played every Thursday in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money.
March 7
1st: Carlton Bjerkaas, 6,610
2nd: Bruce Baird, 6,030
3rd: Skip Holmes, 5,940
Booby: Kim Holmes, 4,140
March 14
1st: Sheryl McLaughlin, 7,060
2nd: Carlton Bjerkaas, 6,930
3rd: Skip Holmes, 6,730
Booby: Kathy Weldon, 3,440
March 21
1st: Deann Frazee, 7,350
2nd: Skip Holmes, 6,820
3rd: Sheryl McLaughlin, 6,660
Booby: Martha Hadden, 3,640
March 28
1st: Marion Helton, 7,270
2nd: Laura Szakacs, 7,060
3rd: Stan Zdunczyk, 6,380
Booby: Julius Armstrong, 3,890
April 4
1st: Martha Hadden, 6,730
2nd: Kim Holmes, 6,290
3rd: Stan Zdunczyk, 6,210
Booby: Laura Szakacs, 4,060