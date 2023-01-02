Camera Club Meeting January 16

Lynn Warren

The best camera is the one you have with you and, for many of us, that is a cell phone. Want to learn to take better pictures with your phone?

Join us at the January Camera Club meeting on Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the CAC Coyote Room, and follow along as Randy Vlcek demonstrates how to enhance your cellphone pictures with Snapseed, a popular photo app. Randy will take us on a tour of this handy little app that provides the photographer with a wide range of tools to correct and improve cellphone images. In addition to customary post-processing capabilities, the app also includes many filters that enable you to “get creative and artsy” and have fun with your images. Randy, currently a PC resident and club treasurer, is well qualified since he has been involved with cameras and photography for over 60 years, and his photo prints have won various honors in Chicago Area Camera Clubs competitions.

For information about the Camera Club, visit the club website at pebblecreekcameraclub.com or email Adriana Greisman at [email protected]