Breakfast at the Bison Ranch

Kathy Smith

A very nice group from the Singles Club enjoyed a fun morning at a ranch. Did you know that we have a bison ranch in Buckeye? It is the home of Adams Natural Meats. This working ranch was voted best bison by PHOENIX magazine. The singles group learned all about their working ranch and enjoyed a delicious bison burrito breakfast consisting of a sandwich with bison sausage, eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, and cheese in a flour tortilla. Also included was fruit and a very cute bison decorated sugar cookie.

The group walked out to the bison to share their company, including that of a baby bison just born that morning. They were also given some bison recipe cookbooks.

Come join this very active group and have fun doing many activities that the club offers. All PebbleCreek single residents are welcome to join. The club meetings are the first Sunday of the month at 2:30 p.m., usually at Tuscany Falls Ballroom. If you’d like more information about the club, you can contact Lynn Seidel at 414-403-1517.