Bocce Ball Is for Everyone

Kim Jacobs-Nicholson

PebbleCreek Bocce Ball Club would like to remind residents that everyone can play in our club, including any and all who may have physical restrictions. It can be a permanent or temporary restriction (just had a surgery that requires temporary use of some type of assistance). Wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and canes are all welcome on our courts. There’s always people on the courts who are willing to help you get on and off of the courts and hand you the ball. Two of our players, Tom Snyder and Carolyn Hoeprich, were so kind to come down to the courts to show how members with a scooter and walker can take part in playing on our wonderful bocce courts (located on the Eagle’s Nest side, to the left of the clubhouse and pool).

If you haven’t tried Bocce and would like to, please contact President Tom Bose, and one of the Bocce Club board members would be happy to assist you. Bocce ball has grown immensely in the last couple of years—can we possibly beat the membership within the Pickleball Club?

Our Fall season registration dates are from Aug. 10 through 24. The Fall season is eight weeks long and will start on Sept. 16, ending on Nov. 8. The recreational team structure rule is teams of at least six, and no more than 12 players. Note: Dues for 2024–25 seasons will be $5 per person/per every season and league you play in.

The Fall league days of play are as follows:

Tuesday days: 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday mornings: 8:30 a.m.

Reminder: We have a PC Bocce Ball Facebook page; feel free to join the group: facebook.com/share/VxnpLPo3RgnHLypu.

Additionally, you can find all updated information about the Bocce Club at quickscores.com/pebblecreekbocce.

If you have any questions about the Bocce Club, contact Tom Bose at 602-478-8747 or [email protected]. If you have questions about registration, contact Donna Mund-Gustafson at 512-626-0073 or [email protected].

Stay cool during these extreme temperatures—stay hydrated and safe!