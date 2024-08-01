Blood Drive Coming August 27

Tracey Schryver

Have you considered donating blood? It’s a lifesaving and thoughtful way to show you care, and it’s so easy to do! Kare Bears will host a blood drive on Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can register through the Vitalant website at vitalant.org and select a specific time, or you are welcome to walk in on the day of the event. The blood drive will be located in the Palm Room.

All donors will be eligible to enter a raffle for a $25 Eagle’s Nest restaurant gift card. Please help to make a difference in the lives of many by donating blood.