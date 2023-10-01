Artist of the Month: Debbie Samples, Ceramics Club

Susan Eastman

Introduced to ceramics at the age of 7 by her artist mother, Debbie’s early exposure began an affinity for the craft that stayed with her despite decades that passed without its practice.

What happened in between? Well, 46 years ago while a student at the University of Cincinnati, business major Debbie met civil engineer student Dave. They married and settled in Ohio where Dave worked for the National Resources Conservation Service, a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dave built dams helping farmers manage water resources.

Debbie worked in merchandising for Time/Life magazines part-time after her son was born, then became a teacher’s aide once he went to school. After their second son was born, she was prompted to look for her own work-from-home business. Introduced to Tupperware, she saw tremendous possibilities for future growth. She launched her business, Powerhouse Enterprises, and saw explosive growth with networks she established far and wide.

How did this happen? Debbie wrangled her business acumen to help others—from those with graduate degrees to stay-at-home moms, to see not only the monetary rewards but personal growth and self-esteem from a rewarding career with Tupperware. Debbie’s training gave inspiration and motivation to well over hundreds of people who had not seen success possible in themselves. As a coach and leader of individuals, she recognized that we all learn differently. Debbie was able to empathize and communicate in such a way that she reached people from very diverse backgrounds sometimes by simply asking the simple question, “what if?”

Her commitment and achievement was rewarded by Tupperware corporate with cruises to Italy and Greece. The company also provided her with a new car yearly!

So how did they get here from Ohio? Via Key West, right? Not exactly. For their 25th wedding anniversary they wanted to go to Key West. Unable to find flights to that destination, but wanting and needing to get out of the sub-zero weather of Ohio, their travel agent suggested Phoenix instead. Off they went, loved it, and vacationed here for the next 12 years. Debbie retired after 19 years, and family circumstances changed so they were able to move here permanently in 2014.

In no time Debbie was immersed in the Ceramics Studio in the Art Center where she has produced some amazing work. She learned to work with both glazes and acrylics on some pieces, or only acrylics on others. One stunning piece is her Bird Face Vase. At once meticulous and whimsical, it is an incredible creation of patience and perseverance, traits that made her so successful in her career. Debbie credits the club’s instructors, Kelli and Linda, for showing her ways of adding depth and texture to the images she creates. For example, a close look at her Big Bunny shows that layering of different acrylic colors gives dimension to the flowers.

The Art Center is a big part of the advantage of living in PebbleCreek for Debbie and was a major influence in her family’s decision to move here.