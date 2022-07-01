Art Club Medium of the Month: Fiber Clay

Thula Edwards

The PebbleCreek Art Club is as active as ever during the summer months! We are ready to show off some new creations in the hallway display cases, and we welcome you to come and take a look. The artist of the month (AOTM) window will feature a variety of mediums during the summer. Don’t worry, artist of the month starts up again in the fall!

Now is the perfect time to try something new. Fiber clay is one of those options. It is a wonderful, forgiving medium to work with. The clay is water based and infused with nylon fibers. There’s no need for kiln firing—in fact, firing this clay actually weakens the final product. Cleanup is also a breeze, and you probably already have most of the tools and products needed to create your very own masterpiece! Wire, rebar, Styrofoam, and aluminum foil can all be used for the armature. Build your structure upon this base, fill it out, let it dry, and finish with sealant and acrylic paints. Add a coat or two of polyurethane, and it can even be used outdoors! You will find a step-by-step display of the process in the AOTM display window.

Please join us on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Coyote Room and we can help you get started!

The Art Club is always open to new members, and we welcome you to join open studio. The dates and times are always posted on the calendar near the door to the Coyote Room.