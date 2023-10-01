Aqua Zumba Supports Maui with Aloha Friday

Helen Limjoco

The Friday morning Aqua Zumba class showed their support for the island of Maui by celebrating Aloha Friday. The class leader, Helen, led the group dressed in her Hawaiian garb. When the class was over, she handed out leis, grass skirts, and Hawaiian themed cookies to all who attended.

If you would like to join in on the fun, class is every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m., and Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the Tuscany Falls pool. Bring your own weights (not required).

Registration for class is recommended. For more information or to sign up for classes, visit pebblecreekhoa.org/group/pebblecreek-homeowner-association/classes.