Teri Sellers

PebbleCreek Alzheimer’s Support Group is open to all residents who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia. We meet twice a month, a breakfast social and a support group meeting. Our goal is to provide support and information to families that are caring for a loved one with dementia.

If the person is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, relatives and friends might not notice any changes. But the person living with dementia may have trouble following conversation or tend to repeat things. If the person is in the middle or late stages of Alzheimer’s, there may be significant changes in cognitive abilities since their last interactions with some family members.

These changes can be a shock and hard to accept. Make sure friends and family understand that changes in behavior and memory are caused by the disease and not the person. People can help with communication by being patient, not interrupting or correcting, and giving the person time to finish his or her thoughts. If the person cannot communicate clearly, respond to their tone.

Saturday breakfast meetings are the first Saturday of the month. RSVP is mandatory.

Support group meetings are held on the third Saturday and do not require an RSVP.

If you are not a member of our group, it is easy to join.

You are not alone. I want to share helpful resources and information with you and add you to our email list. Our support group is an excellent way to learn more about the journey that is dementia and a wonderful way to meet others who are going through the same journey as you. Your information is always safe and confidential. The benefits are priceless.

Please contact me, Teri Sellers, at 602-793-0299 or [email protected].