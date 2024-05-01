After Amazing Spring TWGC Looks Forward to Summer

Jill Burnham and Dana West

The Women’s Giving Circle’s (TWGC) 4th Annual Packing Party benefiting Go With The Flow (GWTF) was an overwhelming success under the leadership of Sherry Trefz. Watching the precision and camaraderie of the volunteers was a sight to behold as they packed 1,500 bags. More than 20,000 pieces of period products were donated by over 100 PebbleCreek households. The combined estimated value of the handmade bags, labor, and products was over $10,000. TWGC is grateful to the following sponsors: Desert Sage Landscaping, Just In Time Moving and Storage, The Grout Doctor, and Sheri Spirek Reality. Interested in participating in this worthy endeavor? If you are interested in sewing the period bags for next year’s event, please contact Susie Malone at [email protected]. TWGC will be holding the 5th Annual Packing Party in January 2025.

TWGC members closed out March by taking advantage of the chance to unwind with good company and delicious snacks at happy hours held in members’ homes.

TWGC’s annual spring meeting was held in April highlighted by a presentation by Leanne Leonard from Agua Fria Food & Clothing Bank. She detailed how people who are dealing with poverty really struggle. Attendees participated in an activity called “Strike Out Hunger” to understand the challenges faced by the people who depend on Agua Fria. Club members were very generous and donated products that the agency needed at this time of year. Additionally, the funds raised for Agua Fria through TWGC’s Date with a Plate event in January exceeded all expectations—the support and generosity of our PC community was incredible.

Watch for more information regarding TWGC member pool party at the Oasis Pool on July 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Interested in finding out more about The Women’s Giving Circle of PebbleCreek? Please check out our website at thewomensgivingcircle.org or send an email to [email protected].

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has…”—Margaret Mead