“A” Hikers Visit the “Goat’s Tooth”

Lynn Warren

On Jan. 17, eight “A” hikers chose the nearby White Tanks for a challenging adventure. For some time, they had been eyeing a huge rock formation on the ridge high above Goat Camp Trail on the north side. Although there may not be a formal name for this formation, PebbleCreek Hikers refer to it as “Goat’s Tooth.” The climb to this impressive formation was challenging since access was via a steep slope with lots of rocks and loose material. After reaching the top of the ridge, the hikers enjoyed a leisurely lunch with outstanding close-up views of the Tooth and surrounding area. Although this hike was only 7.5 miles, the challenging 1,600 foot elevation gain/descent gave everyone a great feeling of satisfaction. Join the PebbleCreek Hiking Club and experience interesting areas you might not visit on your own; see pchikers.org for more information and photos.