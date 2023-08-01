A Fun Lunch Was Enjoyed by the Singles Club

Kathy Smith

Thirty-five people from the Singles Club traveled to the Arizona Culinary Institute du Jour Restaurant in Scottsdale, to have a unique experience in dining. There were eight students present who spoke to us about what their plans were after their graduation, as they had about one week remaining of their 8-month education. They said the really nice part about their education is that they learn in small groups, which is part of a community of people who are passionate about cooking.They prepare dishes and learn from seasoned instructors. We were given a choice of three entrees: chicken breast, salmon, or New York steak. For dessert we each received a trio of lemon meringue tart, cheesecake, and tiramisu cup. Everything was delicious and prepared and served by the students.

The PC Singles Club is a very active community, and we have many summertime activities planned.