Your chance to win the Opportunity Quilt 2018

Each year the Pebblecreek Quilters organization decides on a quilt pattern, fabric and persons to piece and custom quilt the Opportunity Quilt. The winning raffle ticket is drawn in December at the Holiday Luncheon.

The quilt this year was made by Jean Fry and quilted by Cindy Santaro. It is a Dresden Plate pattern using Kaffe Fawcett fabrics which are modern designed fabrics and are displayed on a white background. Cindy completed the longarm quilting in the Diamondback Room (fiber arts). The quilt was revealed last December and will be given away this December.

All proceeds are used to purchase batting and supplies for the many community service projects such as quilts for birth through adulthood, clothes protectors for residents in care facilities, dog beds for veterans and their service dogs, bags for charities and other expressed needs by designated organizations in the West Valley. These organizations include: New Life Center, PC Pet Companions, NLC’s Christmas Shop, Hospice of the Valley, Southwest FAC/Natalie’s House, Abrazo Hospital/Bosom Buddies.

The cost for raffle tickets for the Opportunity Quilt are six tickets for $5, 12 tickets for $10, 18 tickets for $15 or 24 tickets for $20. Please check for a table selling tickets with a display of the quilt at fall events. Support your PC Quilters and the many projects for others in the West Valley. The last several years, the quilt has been won by a PC resident which is due to their strong support in buying tickets.