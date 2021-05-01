Women’s Pickleball Team Wins League and Competes at State Championship

Chris Stelplugh

A talented group of PebbleCreek women pickleball players took first place in the West Valley Region of the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL). With eight wins and two losses at the 3.5 skill level, Dinkalicious team members earned the right to represent the West Valley Region in APPL’s first state championship, held April 5 through 7 in Casa Grande.

At the state championship, Dinkalicious faced the winners from the Casa Grande Region (SAPPL) and the Southern Region (TAPPL). The teams battled in hot and windy conditions at the Dave White Regional Park. Dinkalicious players were victorious on the first day against SAPPL but fell short on day two against TAPPL. Once all game points were totaled, Dinkalicious was declared runner-up to the state champions from the Southern Region.

With COVID-19 protocols still in place, the APPL state championship event was much smaller than originally planned. Spectators were limited, and all participants were required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing when off the court. One food truck was available, and raffle prizes were awarded to team members in attendance each day.

Congratulations to all of the Dinkalicious players for an outstanding league season!

Dinkalicious roster: Ellen Enright (team captain), Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Sharon Hadley, Sarah Marsh, Renee Ellison, Reese Hass, Michelle Moskos, Susan Slaughter, Jean O’Reilly, Sue Crawford, Chris Stelplugh, Lynn Manns, and Kathleen Heigh.

For more information about the Arizona Pickleball Player’s League, go to www.arizonapickleballplayersleague.org.