Upcoming PebbleCreek Events

Jan. 14 3 p.m. Two Upcoming Tours: New England Fall Foliage AND London and Paris; Mayflower Tours

Feb. 11 3 p.m. Utah’s Mighty 5 and Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park; Southwest Adventure Tours

Coming in 2021:

Utah Mighty 5 from Phoenix

Departs first Sunday of every month

Price: $1,899 pp/double; $2,249 pp/single

Join us for a seven-day adventure through Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion National Parks. These magnificent parks are known as the Utah Mighty 5. Each park will enable you to see unique geological formations all within the region of Southern Utah. It will be a week you won’t soon forget!

Copper Canyon Mexico

Departs weekly Oct. 2020 through May 2021

Price: $1,895 pp/double; $2,225 pp/single

Copper Canyon, the largest canyon in North America, is home to the least acculturated Native Americans in North America, the Tarahumara, who are semi-nomadic cliff dwellers. The Train Ride in the Sky is one of the most dramatic railway journeys in the Western Hemisphere, as it travels through 86 tunnels and 37 trestles.

Verde Canyon Railroad

Jan. 16, 2021

Price: $149 pp (coach); $195 pp (first class)

Board the Verde Canyon Railroad for a four-hour diesel train journey to places only accessible by rail. See crimson cliffs, eagle nests, whitewater rapids, and abandoned gold mines.

Uniquely Arizona Party Time

Jan. 31 through Feb. 1, 2021

Price: $299 pp/double; $350 pp/single

Travel to the Desert Bar for lunch on your own. This unique bar is situated in the Buckskin Mountains, in Parker, Ariz., on land that was an old mining camp. Continue to Lake Havasu and enjoy a Tiki Bar Cruise with a beverage. Make a stop in the Route 66 mining town of Oatman before continuing to Laughlin for the evening. On day two, explore.

Dolly Steamboat and Lunch

Feb. 1, 2021

Price: $129 per person

Travel the scenic, winding trail to Canyon Lake, framed by giant saguaro cacti and board the Dolly Steamboat for a 90-minute narrated cruise of the secluded waterways of the “Junior Grand Canyon,” and Tortilla Flats. Lunch is also included.

Mighty Colorado

Feb. 2 to 4, 2021

Price: $495 pp/double; $550 pp/single

This soft adventure features rafting through the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, a jet boat ride from Lake Havasu to Laughlin, and guided kayaking.

Laughlin, Oatman, Lake Havasu

Feb. 2 to 4, 2021

Price: $199 pp/double; $255 pp/single

Flirt with Lady Luck in Laughlin for three fun-filled days. You will also visit Oatman and Lake Havasu.

California Wine, Whales, and Butterflies

Feb. 8 to 12, 2021

Price: $1,179 pp/double; $1,550 pp/single

Experience nature’s brilliance as you travel up the California coast to the Monarch Butterfly Grove, home to one of the largest monarch displays in the nation. See the breathtaking cascades of color in the trees as they seek shelter from the northern winters. Also featured is whale watching in the pristine waters surrounding Channel Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary.

Tombstone

Feb. 9, 2021

Price: $115 per person

Relive the legends of one of the West’s most famous towns. Belly up to the bar in Big Nose Kate’s Saloon and walk the streets of the Old Wild West.

Tubac Arts and Crafts Festival

Feb. 13, 2021

Price: $89 per person

Every February, the Tubac Chamber of Commerce is proud to sponsor the Tubac Festival of the Arts. This major event of the year for Tubac showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists, craft persons, and musicians from around the country and Canada.

Rocky Point Golf (or Spa) Getaway

Feb. 15 to 18, 2021

Price: $775 pp/double; $995 pp/single

UPGRADE TO CONDO ON SANDY BEACH

Travel to Rocky Point and spend three nights at Peñasco del Sol. Two rounds of golf are included, along with two dinners, breakfast daily, and a sunset cruise (one day spa or two days golf for same price).

Kartchner Caverns

Feb. 17, 2021

Price: $145 per person

This stunning limestone cave boasts many world-class features that have been protected since the cave was discovered in 1974. Includes picnic lunch.

Kartchner Caverns and Ramsey Canyon

Feb. 17 to 18, 2021

Price: $395 pp/double; $450 pp/single

This stunning limestone cave boasts many world-class features that have been protected since the cave was discovered in 1974. Ramsey Canyon, located within the upper San Pedro ecosystem, is known for its outstanding beauty, diverse plants, birds, and wildlife.

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Feb. 23 to 26, 2021

Price: $595 pp/double; $795 pp/single

Tour Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, the largest sanctuary for companion animals in the nation. Located in the red rock canyons of Utah, it is a home-between-homes for dogs, cats, bunnies, birds, pigs, horses, and other animals. The sanctuary is a haven to around 1,600 animals on any given day. Also visit Zion National Park.

Death Valley

Feb. 23 to 26, 2021

Price: $495 pp/double; $625 pp/single

Relive the history of the people traveling across the region en route to California in search of gold. See some of the most unique scenery and formations in the world.

Yuma/Algodones Overnight

March 3 to 4, 2021

Price: $295 pp/double; $375 pp/single

Travel to Algodones and shop ‘til you drop. You’ll find discounted prescriptions, glasses, leather goods, artwork, and more. Visit Martha’s Gardens and the Peanut Patch on day two.

Out of This World Adventure Featuring UFO Museum and Spaceport America

March 6 to 9, 2021

Price: $795 pp/double; $975 pp/single

People from all around the world travel to Roswell to experience what the UFO Museum has to offer, such as information on the Roswell incident, crop circles, UFO sightings, ancient astronauts, and extraterrestrial abductions. Also on the itinerary is Spaceport America, home to Virgin Galactic.

Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend

March 10 to 11, 2021

Price: $360 pp/double; $425 pp/single

Known for its labyrinthine, seemingly undulating sandstone walls and the beams of sunlight that shine into them, Antelope Canyon is a perpetual magnet for visitors. Equally spectacular, Horseshoe Bend overlooks one of the most spectacular views on the Colorado River. (3/4 of a mile hike to viewpoint. Glen Canyon Visitors Center may be substituted for Horseshoe Bend for those who don’t want to hike).

Discover Navajo

March 15 to 18, 2021

Price: $795 pp/double; $995 pp/single

Ya’ at’ ‘eeh. Hello. And welcome to the Navajo Nation. This cultural kaleidoscope takes you to Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley, and Canyon de Chelly National Monument. Experience the culture, traditions, and history of the Navajo.