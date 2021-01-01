Upcoming PebbleCreek Events

Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities & Communications
Jan. 14 3 p.m. Two Upcoming Tours: New England Fall Foliage AND London and Paris; Mayflower Tours
Feb. 11 3 p.m. Utah’s Mighty 5 and Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park; Southwest Adventure Tours
Coming in 2021:
Utah Mighty 5 from Phoenix
Departs first Sunday of every month
Price: $1,899 pp/double; $2,249 pp/single
Join us for a seven-day adventure through Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion National Parks. These magnificent parks are known as the Utah Mighty 5. Each park will enable you to see unique geological formations all within the region of Southern Utah. It will be a week you won’t soon forget!
Copper Canyon Mexico
Departs weekly Oct. 2020 through May 2021
Price: $1,895 pp/double; $2,225 pp/single
Copper Canyon, the largest canyon in North America, is home to the least acculturated Native Americans in North America, the Tarahumara, who are semi-nomadic cliff dwellers. The Train Ride in the Sky is one of the most dramatic railway journeys in the Western Hemisphere, as it travels through 86 tunnels and 37 trestles.
Verde Canyon Railroad
Jan. 16, 2021
Price: $149 pp (coach); $195 pp (first class)
Board the Verde Canyon Railroad for a four-hour diesel train journey to places only accessible by rail. See crimson cliffs, eagle nests, whitewater rapids, and abandoned gold mines.
Uniquely Arizona Party Time
Jan. 31 through Feb. 1, 2021
Price: $299 pp/double; $350 pp/single
Travel to the Desert Bar for lunch on your own. This unique bar is situated in the Buckskin Mountains, in Parker, Ariz., on land that was an old mining camp. Continue to Lake Havasu and enjoy a Tiki Bar Cruise with a beverage. Make a stop in the Route 66 mining town of Oatman before continuing to Laughlin for the evening. On day two, explore.
Dolly Steamboat and Lunch
Feb. 1, 2021
Price: $129 per person
Travel the scenic, winding trail to Canyon Lake, framed by giant saguaro cacti and board the Dolly Steamboat for a 90-minute narrated cruise of the secluded waterways of the “Junior Grand Canyon,” and Tortilla Flats. Lunch is also included.
Mighty Colorado
Feb. 2 to 4, 2021
Price: $495 pp/double; $550 pp/single
This soft adventure features rafting through the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, a jet boat ride from Lake Havasu to Laughlin, and guided kayaking.
Laughlin, Oatman, Lake Havasu
Feb. 2 to 4, 2021
Price: $199 pp/double; $255 pp/single
Flirt with Lady Luck in Laughlin for three fun-filled days. You will also visit Oatman and Lake Havasu.
California Wine, Whales, and Butterflies
Feb. 8 to 12, 2021
Price: $1,179 pp/double; $1,550 pp/single
Experience nature’s brilliance as you travel up the California coast to the Monarch Butterfly Grove, home to one of the largest monarch displays in the nation. See the breathtaking cascades of color in the trees as they seek shelter from the northern winters. Also featured is whale watching in the pristine waters surrounding Channel Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary.
Tombstone
Feb. 9, 2021
Price: $115 per person
Relive the legends of one of the West’s most famous towns. Belly up to the bar in Big Nose Kate’s Saloon and walk the streets of the Old Wild West.
Tubac Arts and Crafts Festival
Feb. 13, 2021
Price: $89 per person
Every February, the Tubac Chamber of Commerce is proud to sponsor the Tubac Festival of the Arts. This major event of the year for Tubac showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists, craft persons, and musicians from around the country and Canada.
Rocky Point Golf (or Spa) Getaway
Feb. 15 to 18, 2021
Price: $775 pp/double; $995 pp/single
UPGRADE TO CONDO ON SANDY BEACH
Travel to Rocky Point and spend three nights at Peñasco del Sol. Two rounds of golf are included, along with two dinners, breakfast daily, and a sunset cruise (one day spa or two days golf for same price).
Kartchner Caverns
Feb. 17, 2021
Price: $145 per person
This stunning limestone cave boasts many world-class features that have been protected since the cave was discovered in 1974. Includes picnic lunch.
Kartchner Caverns and Ramsey Canyon
Feb. 17 to 18, 2021
Price: $395 pp/double; $450 pp/single
This stunning limestone cave boasts many world-class features that have been protected since the cave was discovered in 1974. Ramsey Canyon, located within the upper San Pedro ecosystem, is known for its outstanding beauty, diverse plants, birds, and wildlife.
Best Friends Animal Sanctuary
Feb. 23 to 26, 2021
Price: $595 pp/double; $795 pp/single
Tour Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, the largest sanctuary for companion animals in the nation. Located in the red rock canyons of Utah, it is a home-between-homes for dogs, cats, bunnies, birds, pigs, horses, and other animals. The sanctuary is a haven to around 1,600 animals on any given day. Also visit Zion National Park.
Death Valley
Feb. 23 to 26, 2021
Price: $495 pp/double; $625 pp/single
Relive the history of the people traveling across the region en route to California in search of gold. See some of the most unique scenery and formations in the world.
Yuma/Algodones Overnight
March 3 to 4, 2021
Price: $295 pp/double; $375 pp/single
Travel to Algodones and shop ‘til you drop. You’ll find discounted prescriptions, glasses, leather goods, artwork, and more. Visit Martha’s Gardens and the Peanut Patch on day two.
Out of This World Adventure Featuring UFO Museum and Spaceport America
March 6 to 9, 2021
Price: $795 pp/double; $975 pp/single
People from all around the world travel to Roswell to experience what the UFO Museum has to offer, such as information on the Roswell incident, crop circles, UFO sightings, ancient astronauts, and extraterrestrial abductions. Also on the itinerary is Spaceport America, home to Virgin Galactic.
Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend
March 10 to 11, 2021
Price: $360 pp/double; $425 pp/single
Known for its labyrinthine, seemingly undulating sandstone walls and the beams of sunlight that shine into them, Antelope Canyon is a perpetual magnet for visitors. Equally spectacular, Horseshoe Bend overlooks one of the most spectacular views on the Colorado River. (3/4 of a mile hike to viewpoint. Glen Canyon Visitors Center may be substituted for Horseshoe Bend for those who don’t want to hike).
Discover Navajo
March 15 to 18, 2021
Price: $795 pp/double; $995 pp/single
Ya’ at’ ‘eeh. Hello. And welcome to the Navajo Nation. This cultural kaleidoscope takes you to Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley, and Canyon de Chelly National Monument. Experience the culture, traditions, and history of the Navajo.