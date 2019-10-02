TTT Chapter P poinsettia sale gets underway

Laurie Overson

Here it is October again, and that means the annual T.T.T. (Time, Talents, and Treasures) Chapter P poinsettia sale is under way.

We have so appreciated your support of our past fundraisers, and we hope we can count on you again this year. You can purchase your plants through any T.T.T. Chapter P member until Nov. 26. But don’t wait too long to order, because when the sale is over, it’s over!

We fully expect our plants this year to be among the most beautiful that we have ever had. And the price still remains at $12. The poinsettias will come from Armstrong Nursery, which has more than 100 years of experience in growing magnificent plants. The plants will come in 6.5″ pots with a height of 14.5″ to 16.5″, and they will be available in either red or white. And did I mention that they will still be only $12? It is sure to be money well spent, as the whole purpose of this fundraiser is to send deserving fourth grade girls to accredited summer camps.

The camp experience is life-changing for these girls. For some, it is the first time they are away from home, and that can be a scary proposition for a ten-year-old. They may be shy and withdrawn when they leave for camp, but when they return, they are so chatty and happy that it’s hard to believe these are the same girls. They have made new friends, experienced new activities, and learned that they could accomplish things they never dreamed of.

If you would like to order online, send a note to Cathy Wills at willscathy12@gmail.com, or you can call her at 507-317-8511 to place an order by phone. Delivery will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Also, we will be at the Eagle’s Nest ticket kiosk on many more dates in October and November than we were in previous years. And we will be there for two hours each time. Here’s the schedule:

October

Tuesdays, Oct. 1, 8, and 15, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Tuesdays, Oct. 22 and 29, from 10 a.m. to noon

November

Tuesdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26, and Fridays, Nov. 8, 15, and 22, from 10 a.m. to noon

Are you thoroughly confused now? Don’t worry, Cathy will send a reminder note to the e-group on the day before each of these kiosk dates.

Watch for more specific delivery information in the November PebbleCreek Post. We will also be putting it on the e-group. Thank you for helping us to send girls to camp!