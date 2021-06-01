Summer Hours Begin for HOA Offices and Facilities

HOA Communications Team
The following PebbleCreek HOA facilities change to summer operating hours. All other offices and facilities maintain constant hours year-round.
Creative Arts Center (effective May 1)
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. to noon
Golf Pro Shops (effective as noted)
May and September: Daily 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June, July, August: Daily 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Resident and Guest Services (effective June 1)
Eagle’s Nest front desk
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday closed; on Saturday, white guest cards available at Tuscany Falls Fitness Center
Tuscany Falls front desk
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday closed; on Saturday, white guest cards available at Tuscany Falls Fitness Center
Gate entry for contractors
Daily 5 to 9 a.m. through Gate 8 at McDowell Road and Clubhouse Drive
Food and Beverage (effective June 1)
Toscana’s Restaurant
Lunch
Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dinner
Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Eagle’s Nest Restaurant
Breakfast
Sunday 7 to 11:30 a.m.
Monday through Saturday 7 to 10:45 a.m.
Lunch
Sunday 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bar service only daily 4 to 6 p.m.
Ed’s Dogs Snack Bar
Effective February through October
Sunday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.