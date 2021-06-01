Generals, June 2021

Summer Hours Begin for HOA Offices and Facilities

HOA Communications Team

The following PebbleCreek HOA facilities change to summer operating hours. All other offices and facilities maintain constant hours year-round.

Creative Arts Center (effective May 1)

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Golf Pro Shops (effective as noted)

May and September: Daily 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June, July, August: Daily 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resident and Guest Services (effective June 1)

Eagle’s Nest front desk

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday closed; on Saturday, white guest cards available at Tuscany Falls Fitness Center

Tuscany Falls front desk

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday closed; on Saturday, white guest cards available at Tuscany Falls Fitness Center

Gate entry for contractors

Daily 5 to 9 a.m. through Gate 8 at McDowell Road and Clubhouse Drive

Food and Beverage (effective June 1)

Toscana’s Restaurant

Lunch

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dinner

Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eagle’s Nest Restaurant

Breakfast

Sunday 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Monday through Saturday 7 to 10:45 a.m.

Lunch

Sunday 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bar service only daily 4 to 6 p.m.

Ed’s Dogs Snack Bar

Effective February through October

Sunday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.