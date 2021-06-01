Summer Hours Begin for HOA Offices and Facilities

HOA Communications Team

The following PebbleCreek HOA facilities change to summer operating hours. All other offices and facilities maintain constant hours year-round.

Creative Arts Center (effective May 1)

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Golf Pro Shops (effective as noted)

May and September: Daily 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June, July, August: Daily 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resident and Guest Services (effective June 1)

Eagle’s Nest front desk

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday closed; on Saturday, white guest cards available at Tuscany Falls Fitness Center

Tuscany Falls front desk

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday closed; on Saturday, white guest cards available at Tuscany Falls Fitness Center

Gate entry for contractors

Daily 5 to 9 a.m. through Gate 8 at McDowell Road and Clubhouse Drive

Food and Beverage (effective June 1)

Toscana’s Restaurant

Lunch

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dinner

Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eagle’s Nest Restaurant

Breakfast

Sunday 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Monday through Saturday 7 to 10:45 a.m.

Lunch

Sunday 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bar service only daily 4 to 6 p.m.

Ed’s Dogs Snack Bar

Effective February through October

Sunday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.