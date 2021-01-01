Spotlight On Advertiser: Sonoran Retractables Is Shading Arizona

Bill Starr

Sonoran Retractables has been a leader in the customized outdoor shade business for over a decade in the Arizona market. We maintain the highest quality of Italian engineered and designed retractable awnings and screens. Sonoran Retractables has seen an incredible boom in louvered pergolas. With our manufacturer and shade consultants, we now have a system that is significantly lower in price and higher in quality. Our products are built for the brutal Arizona sun exposure.

Our pricing is often within 10-20% of what a standard pergola system costs, but now you can have the benefit of a closed roof patio or an open roof stargazing structure. Pergolas can have a motorized retractable roof or can be manually louvered. An innovative smart motor system moves the louvers into the perfect position for ventilation, sun blocking, or rainfall protection. Designed with extruded aluminum, the system is strong, lightweight, and durable. The low maintenance louvers can be positioned for the perfect amount of protection or ventilation. The system withstands wind and heat while giving your backyard more use with incredible shade. Sonoran Retractables can completely enclose the pergola with retractable shades, or add awnings to provide more flexibility. You can add LED lighting, fans, TVs, and even mister systems. Each unit is customized to enhance your home’s architectural structure, while providing flexible shade. Customized columns and beams provide options that complement your home’s style. Round, tapered, square, and fluted are just a few possibilities. Available in a variety of standard or custom colors, the louvered roof system visually enhances outdoor living areas. There are huge advantages to our all-metal construction pergolas. Extruded aluminum offers greater durability and longevity than traditional wood, composite, or steel patio covers. The louvered roof aluminum components are made to last and will outperform in heat and rain. Your Sonoran pergola will deliver long-term performance without the use of paint, stain, or harmful cleaning chemicals. Enjoy low-maintenance, corrosion-resistant, and insect-proof construction that stands the test of time.

Our products are installed by certified technicians, and we work with HOA and city/county permitting to ensure your protection. Call us today for an estimate at 520-882-4989 or visit us online at SonoranRetractables.com.