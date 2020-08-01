Republican Club Hosts Patriotic Celebration 

S

ue Harrison

On June 14, members of the PebbleCreek Republican Club celebrated Flag Day, President Trump’s birthday, and the United States Army’s 245th birthday. This patriotic event was held at N-Dub Pizza Pub in Goodyear and was decorated in our nation’s colors—red, white, and blue—with flags everywhere. Vice President Sue Harrison began with a prayer. AZ LD13 Representative Tim Dunn led us in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Six Army veterans were recognized, including Trey Terry (candidate) and members Jim DeCarlo, Frank Castillo, George Branfuhr, Kurt Junge, and Chuck Streeter. Their tables were first in line for the delicious buffet of wings, salads, seven kinds of pizza, and a homemade mac-n-cheese served by the staff. Our club proudly salutes our community’s Army veterans on their 245th Birthday, and thanks them for their service.

After the buffet, members participated in a President Trump trivia contest and then we heard from the following candidates and guests: AZ LD13 Representatives Tim Dunn and Joanne Osborne; Nancy Cottle, 2nd Vice Chair Maricopa County Republicans; Michael Carbone, Chair LD13; Trey Terry, Agua Fria School Board candidate; Jim O’Connor, write-in candidate Corporation Commission; Lucas Nahnsen, National Republican Senate Committee; and Brandon Hiller, Regional Political Director for McSally Team. In between the speakers, many attendees won patriotic door prizes.

Christopher Escobedo, west valley Trump victory team leader, led us in the “Happy Birthday” song for President Trump, followed by a birthday cake.

The PebbleCreek Republican Club provides an environment for Republican fellowship and discussion and to serve as an educational forum for Republican ideas and principles. Due to gathering restrictions in PebbleCreek’s facilities, monthly meetings that are usually held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom are on hold. If you are interested in joining the club, contact Linda Kesselman, membership chair, at lindapache@yahoo.com.