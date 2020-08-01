Quilters Help a Man on a Mission

Linda Rowe

Mark Hohnbaum is the kind of guy who always puts a lot of thought into gifts for his wife, Koni. Koni is a nurse at Banner Del E Webb. Mark told PebbleCreek (PC) Quilters Club member Mary Sabatello, who had made masks and head coverings for Koni and other nurses, that he wanted to show his appreciation to Koni for how hard she works, and to recognize her dedication to others. He said, “This has been a difficult year in many ways.” Mark had no idea that the year would get even worse with the passing of Koni’s mom just 12 days before Koni’s birthday.

Mary referred Mark to Carole Schumacher, a prolific and outstanding quilter and quilting teacher. When Mark explained his goal to Carole, she agreed to help. When he met with Carol, he was amazed to learn about the process of quilting. He didn’t realize there was so much involved. To make a special quilt, Carole needed to learn more about Koni. Mark shared that some of Koni’s favorite things were Hawaii (where they were married), pools, travel, and the color red. Carol was at the beginning of the process. Little did Carol realize that she would also need help.

Carole recalled a quilt with a big heart in the center. It had been made by fellow quilter Kathy Brown. When Carole asked, Kathy loaned Carole the pattern. Still, the quandary was fabric. Carole had no fabric that really “worked.” Then Carole saw a posting of Chris Booth’s AZ Quarantine Collage Quilt on the PC Quilter’s forum. She noticed the Windham Nurse fabric. Carole knew—that was it. The fabric had nursing sayings and symbols. However, the fabric was no longer sold and even retired fabric was unavailable anywhere. Carole explained the dilemma to Chris. Chris had just a half a yard left but graciously donated it for the gift. Carole used every inch of that fabric. Then, using fabric from her own stash, Carol was able to create the heart shape with colors reflecting Koni’s favorite things. After finishing the quilt top, Carole found the perfect backing—Hearts Full of Love.

Carol even made a quilt storage bag and special label saying: “Thank you for your BIG heart Koni Rae Hohnbaum! Love, Mark, COVID-19, 2020.” Carole completed the quilt in time for Koni’s June 22 birthday. Mark was amazed when he saw the quilt. He said, “It truly exceeded all my expectations!”

Koni was surprised when Mark had her sit down and close her eyes. He placed the quilt on her lap. She was speechless. Koni says the quilt has become a special keepsake, made even more special by this year’s events.