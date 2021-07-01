Pottery Club Featured Artist: Viki Nickles

Jeff Wilson

The Pottery/Sculpture Club featured artist for July is Viki Nickles.

Viki said, “I made a small clay pumpkin in second grade and was hooked on pottery for life.”

Born and raised in San Diego, Calif., she moved to Arizona 20 years ago, first to Lake Havasu City and then to PebbleCreek in 2015. Shortly after arriving in PebbleCreek, she joined the Pottery/Sculpture Club because she knew, “that my peeps would be hanging out there, and I wasn’t disappointed!” She also said, “I have taken some wonderful classes and met many great pottery folks!”

Viki was a member of Many Hands Cooperative Gallery, an arts and crafts cooperative in downtown San Diego and was a juried participant in several art fairs in the area.

Viki also developed and implemented an after-school enrichment program for her children’s elementary school in Poway, Calif. and taught the pottery classes for students in grades K-5.

“I believe in useful and beautiful items that bring a little bit of my love into clay pieces of art, and I especially love making jewelry and Christmas ornaments.”

When not covered in clay dust, Viki enjoys cooking, Spanish, tai chi, line dancing, taking photographs around PebbleCreek, and making mixed media collages and jewelry. And yes, she still makes clay pumpkins.

Viki’s art will be on display and for sale in the display case outside the pottery room in the Creative Arts Center (CAC) for the entire month of July. While in the CAC, be sure to stop in at the Expressions Gallery to check out the beautiful art created by your neighbors in PebbleCreek.