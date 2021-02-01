Pickleball December Classic Tournament Medal Winners

Cynthia Schwartz
The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club (PCPB) hosted the first December Classic Pickleball Tournament. Wade Johnson, tournament director, commented, “The event was a huge success. There were 140 two-person teams competing in women’s, men’s, and mixed doubles matches. The competition for gold, silver, and bronze medals was organized by skill levels represented by color-coded divisions.
“Thank you to Nancy Popenhagen, Melodie Boyer, Paula Handrup, Pete Ishi, Mark Clark, Bill Plesha, Sonja Drinkwalter, Bruce Drinkwalter, Sandy Crabtree, Mike Crabtree, Linda Krueger, Bill Lichtenberger, Pam Lichtenberger, Don Paxton, Dick Burns, Bob Chester, Mike Schwartz, Tom Skinner, Gary Halperin, Pam Cagle, Jennifer Tamparo, Carla Woodward, Felecia Justice, Roberta Diles, Denise Johnson, Mark Baltes, Tony Van Son, Shirley Seymour, Rebecca Rodes, Jill Lewis, Becky Cox, Sharon Hadley, and many others who stepped in to make the tournament a fun time for our club members.”
Women’s Doubles
Yellow Division
Gold: Lori Poppe and Kathy Smith
Silver: Patti Holden and Lori McLlinton
Bronze: Bette Jo Brumback and Terri Lovell
Blue Division
Gold: Renee Ellison and Reese Haas
Silver: Lezlee Leonardi and Chris Stelplugh
Bronze: Jennifer Armstrong and Carrie McDonald
Green Division
Gold: Sue Crawford and Jan Raugust
Silver: Ellen Enright and Karen Kattar
Bronze: Jane Wood and Linda van Son
White Division
Gold: Karyn Davies and Tamara Ramsey
Silver: Shari Burns and Debra Zink
Bronze: Renee Salko and Pam Smith
Red Division
Gold: Maggie Charlton and Lisa Milbrath
Silver: Lyla Reibel and Barb Wise
Bronze: Andrea Dilger and Renee DeLassus
Men’s Doubles
Yellow Division
Gold: David Carlson and Russ Lowenstein
Silver: Bill Cagle and Randy Morrow
Bronze: Terry Franchimone and Russ Villeneuve
Blue Division
Gold: Rich Holden and Mark Hohnbaum
Silver: Mark Handzel and James Jimenez
Bronze: Jim Audetat and Rick Heigh
Red Division
Gold: Dennis Poppe and Marty Aalto
Silver: Larry Lovell and Joe Sagorski
Bronze: Roger Rosenbush and Larry Stanek
White Division
Gold: Howard Locker and Dan Spampinato
Silver: Larry Eckels and John Donovan
Bronze: Bart Alford and Walt Heitz
Green Division
Gold: Rod Elliott and Greg Wellington
Silver: Steve Cain and Bob Chester
Bronze: Rex Hottell and Neal Wurm
Purple Division
Gold: Jim Barbe and Terry Long
Silver: Steven Schaefer and Steve Manns
Bronze: Scott Johnson and Alex Potapoff
Mixed Doubles
Orange Division
Gold: Joanne Biddix and Wade Biddix
Silver: Madonna Dyson and Russ Dyson
Bronze: Libbie McClaflin and Brian McClaflin
Pink Division
Gold: Patti Holden and Rich Holden
Silver: Jennifer Armstrong and Bill Foster
Bronze: Bette Jo Brumbach and John Brumbach
Green Division
Gold: Chris Stelplugh and Bart Cook
Silver: Laura Leno and Will Walker
Bronze: Jean O’Reilly and Ron Demshar
White Division
Gold: Kathleen Heigh and Rick Heigh
Silver: Ann Elliott and Rick Langhals
Bronze: Renee Ellison and Joe Sagorski
Red Division
Gold: Lynn Banks and Mark Baltes
Silver: Theresa Meyers and Howard Locker
Bronze: Ann Fish and Jerry Davis
Blue Division
Gold: Jane Wood and Bill Wood
Silver: Pam Smith and Ron McGarrie
Bronze: Karen Weldon and Bob Weldon
Yellow Division
Gold: Lisa Milbrath and Jim Barbe
Silver: Heidi Farrell and Alex Potapoff
Bronze: Karen Long and Terry Long
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, especially in active adult communities. PCPB Club is one of the largest clubs in the United States. If you are interested in joining the club, visit pcpickleball.org.