PebbleCreek Tennis Club holds Cinco de Mayo social

Norma Whitley

Fiesta para todos los jugadores de tenis! Yes, May 5 was a wonderful evening for a Cinco de Mayo party for all tennis players!

Once again, the PebbleCreek Tennis Club held its annual Cinco de Mayo party. Members enjoyed a Mexican feast complimented by entertainment provided by the “Three Amigos” including Carl Halladay, Carlos Taylor and John Flynn (tennis club past president).

Membership in the Tennis Club includes nine tennis socials during the year, use of the tennis club ball machine, drop-in tennis play for men and ladies, tennis club championship play, ten intercommunity tennis teams, 13 lighted tennis courts, annual Christmas/holiday party, skills and drills, Thursday Night Tennis (TNT), mixed doubles tennis, Friday morning clinics and bi-annual tennis lessons for beginners. To find out more information, please contact Dennis Whitley, PebbleCreek Tennis Club president, at dwhitley.brt@gmail.com or 917-865-8648.