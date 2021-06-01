PebbleCreek Irish American Club Donates $25,000 to Charities and Scholarships

Suzanne Rambach

As in years past, the annual Charitable Golf Tournament hosted by the PebbleCreek Irish American Club was a huge success. We raised over $19,000. The club will be donating a total of $25,000. A check for $8,000 will be donated to Meals of Joy, a local charity delivering homemade meals to local seniors who are unable to prepare their own meals. Mission of Mercy, whose mission is to provide healing through love by offering healthcare without borders, will receive a donation of $8,000. The Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix promotes Irish history and culture, and they will receive a $1,000 donation. In addition, the club awarded six scholarships totaling $8,000 to deserving students at Millennium High School. The scholarships were awarded via Zoom on May 4. Nineteen students applied, and six outstanding students were selected based on their academic excellence, community service, school participation, and volunteer work.

Anna Brimmer was awarded a $1,000 check, which she will use at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy. She has been accepted to a special program which will allow her to earn her Ph.D. in six years. She is also a gifted writer and will continue her creative writing.

A check for $1,000 was presented to Julianna Frank. She will be attending Brigham Young University in Idaho. She felt the Idaho campus better suited her, and she already has friends there. She will be earning a master’s degree in nursing and plans to return to the Valley to work at a hospital in the maternity department. She also volunteered on Saturdays at the St. Mary’s Food Bank, helping those in need.

Vianca Ruiz received a check for $1,000, and she will use it towards an education in sustainability and environmental accountability at the University of Southern California. Her math teacher at Millennium High School told her counselor, Mrs. Jennifer Grumbling, that she is the brightest math student he has ever had.

Indya Scott was awarded $1,000 towards her college education. She will be moving to New York City to attend the highly acclaimed Tisch School of the Performing Arts, where she will major in singing, dancing, theater, and musical theater.

Meredith Horne was awarded $2,000. She has been accepted to the architectural school at Arizona State University, which will allow her to utilize her technical and artistic skills. While attending Millennium High School, she served on the Goodyear City Council and her school student council.

A check for $2,000 was given to Connor Algeri to pursue an aerospace engineering degree at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He wants to be a pilot and learn more about space and space transportation. He plans to seek out opportunities to help the community around his school.

Many thanks to Mrs. Jennifer Grumbling and her counseling team at Millennium High School for seeking out scholarship candidates and assisting them with the qualification process and the interviews. This event could not have happened without the dedication of John Pugsley (chair), Sally Savage, Mike Harrington, Kay Howell, Brad Hansen, Kate Gregg, and Tim Coogan. The PebbleCreek Irish American Club would also like to thank the 264 golfers, the many local sponsors, the personal hole sponsors, and the 32 volunteers who helped make the 2021 Charitable Golf Tournament extremely successful, all while adhering to CDC guidelines. This fundraising event enables the club to make their charitable contributions.