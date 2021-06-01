PebbleCreek Community Map Gets Used!

When asked to provide feedback on the PebbleCreek Community Map, this is what one energetic homeowner, Susie Nee, had to say: “I love the map. During Covid, I got tired of walking the same route every day, so I decided I would walk and bike every street in PebbleCreek (65 miles, I am told). For this project, the map was my best friend. I would drive my golf cart to a location and walk from there, and then I would mark it with a yellow highlighter when I completed walking it. For biking, I would mark it in pink. I always joke that we live in the beige house with cactus and palm trees, but there really are differences in neighborhoods and areas, and I enjoyed seeing the variety of landscaping. Often friends would join me on a segment. When I first started, I could only walk about a mile but gradually worked up to two and two-and-a-half miles a day. My 2020 map is practically in shreds from folding it and refolding it so many times. I had lots of people stop to ask me if I needed help when I was standing by my golf cart with my map, which shows the kindness of people in PebbleCreek. I also walked all 65 miles again in the fall. Now, for what I like about the map:

* The location of each gate with gate number

* The maps of Tuscany Falls and Eagle’s Nest Clubhouses

* The unit numbers

* The walking paths with distances

* The Freeway Express System on the back

“Thanks for a great product!”