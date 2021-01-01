PebbleCreek Community Church Donates Benches

Jim Gillespie

PebbleCreek Community Church is celebrating our 25th anniversary. Christmas Eve 1995 was our first service in Eagle’s Nest Ballroom.

In remembrance, we have wanted to give back to our community something special and memorable. In this process, we saw a need for additional benches along the walkways at Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls. We proposed eight new benches to General Manager Bill Barnard in a Zoom meeting. Bill liked this idea and took it to our HOA board, which gave their approval. We then ordered the benches from Phoenix Precast Products, which has supplied similar benches to PebbleCreek.

We are pleased to say the benches were delivered on Nov. 11 to the Activities Office parking lot. They have since been installed by Greg Fausto’s Facilities Department. There is one next to the Activities Office in Eagle’s Nest, and seven have been installed on Sarival Avenue and Clubhouse Drive in Tuscany Falls. We hope both residents and guests will enjoy them for many years to come.

Thank you, PebbleCreek, for the opportunity to serve you. We have passed our silver anniversary, now looking forward to gold! Come join us any time as we meet Sunday mornings in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom—when once again it is open. In the interim, join us for services and information on the web at www.churchpcc.org.