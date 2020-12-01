PCSSA Recognition

Fred Dresser

Each year the PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) recognizes those individuals who contributed to making this league special. Needless to say, this year was a little bit different due to a thing called COVID-19. In spite of this interruption, PCSSA recognized the following individuals for their contributions to our league: Larry Karr, Ron Johnson, Randy Prinz, Hugh Ferretti, Paul Zuckerbrow, Mark Roberts, Dan Becker, Jay Aybar, and Dave Gasch.

PCSSA 15-Year Members: These individuals have been actively involved with the league for fifteen years and received their fifteen year jackets (that they are wearing) from outgoing president Al Chandler and incoming president Dawn Hangen.

President’s Award: Jan Hangen received the President’s Award from outgoing president Al Chandler for his contributions in keeping the Field of Dreams a field that we can all be proud of.

Frank Onzo Sportsmanship Award: Paul Augustus received the Frank Onzo Sportsmanship Award for his sportsmanship, dedication, and care for the wellbeing of his fellow members.