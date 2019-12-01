PCSSA celebrates 25th year opening day

Fred Dresser

The PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) celebrated their twenty-fifth year of play on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Players, friends, families, and neighbors viewed opening day celebrations that included the presentation of the colors by the Naval Sea Cadets, the playing of the National Anthem by members of the PCSSA, recognition of the men and women of the PCSSA that served or are currently serving this country as well as those members that served as first responders. In addition, the PCSSA Memorial Wall was unveiled. The wall contains the names of deceased PCSSA members that played this game before us.

The PCSSA has grown from just a handful of players back in 1995, to over 180 players today. You may ask yourself, where did the players come from? The players here today came from thirty-two states and three provinces in Canada. The roads traveled by these individuals eventually came together here at PebbleCreek to form this league of men and women that enjoy playing this game. Here are the states and provinces represented:

Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia; and the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.