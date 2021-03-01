PCRC Club Awarded Best Republican Club 2020 in Arizona

Cristina Junge

At the AZGOP statutory meeting on Jan. 23, Dr. Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, presented the award for Best Republican Club 2020 to the PebbleCreek Republican Club (PCRC). Sue Harrison, vice president of the PCRC, proudly accepted the award.

Sue commented, “The honor goes to all members of our club who have been attending meetings with great speakers, round tables to hear candidates, Senator McSally in 113-degree temperature, author Larry Schweikart, National Committee members Tyler Bowyer and Lori Klein-Corbin, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, Lecture Series with Nick Damask, and many more events. Due to COVID, sometimes meetings were held via Zoom and more recently in the outdoor amphitheater. Many of our members attended rallies, participated in the golf cart parade, waved flags on Saturdays, walked near-by neighborhoods knocking on doors or hanging door hangers, made phone calls, purchased patriotic items and hats to wear, had your picture taken with cardboard President Trump and so much more. Our club gave out hundreds of yard signs that you gladly placed in your yards. Some of you also flew flags. We prayed together and many of you prayed on your own. We have a weekly Sunday newsletter from our president, flyers on community bulletin boards, twitter account to share happenings, and a website.”

Here is a transcript of Dr. Kelli Ward’s speech as she presented the award to Sue Harrison, vice president of the PebbleCreek Republican Club:

“Republican Party Clubs are a vibrant, active part of our party. With nearly 50 clubs statewide offering membership to young Republicans, women, men, and co-ed attendees, as well as federations and assemblies, the work they do to engage our electorate is unmatched. I truly appreciate the efforts of every club to strengthen our party and preserve the values and principles we hold dear. If you have ever run for statewide office, county office, legislative district, or been a local city or school board candidate—you have visited this club. Lockdowns that occurred in 2020 did not slow this club down. Candidate events, rallies, golf cart parades, membership drives, and even a birthday bash for President Trump were widely attended and enjoyed. Membership in this club has grown since 2012 from 142 to the current roster of 475. This club is well on its way to achieving over 500 members very soon. Attracting, educating, organizing, and mobilizing Republicans remain at the heart of this organization. There’s a quote I enjoyed on their website: “Eventually all pieces fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moment, and know that everything happens for a reason.” Please join me in congratulating the PebbleCreek Republican Club, under the leadership of President Doug Krause. Accepting on behalf of PebbleCreek is Vice-President Sue Harrison.”

If you are interested in joining the club, contact Linda Kesselman, membership chair, at [email protected] You can also visit www.pebblecreekrepublicanclub.com for information about the club.