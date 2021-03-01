PCLGA’S Roadrunner Team Having a Winning Season!

Sharon Hadley

Halfway through the season, the PebbleCreek Roadrunner Women’s Team is tied for 1st place with Briarwood Country Club in the Gross Division!

The Roadrunner league is highly competitive, with teams from eight different clubs across the greater Phoenix area. However, due to COVID, Red Mountain Ranch and Tonto Verde were not able to field teams, but they are expected to return in full force next season.

The league consists of six matches, one at each of the participating clubs. Each club puts forward four two-women teams and they play the four-ball (best ball) format. The four-ball format is the lowest gross and net scores for the two-person team for each hole.

The team has competed at PebbleCreek (Eagle’s Nest), Superstition (Lost Gold), and Blackstone Country Club. The second half of the season will be played at Anthem, Briarwood Country Club, and Desert Mountain (Cochise).

Sharon Hadley and Andrea Dilger are the captains of the Roadrunner team for the 2020-21 season. The team this year consists of 13 fabulous women golfers: Amber Rivera, Andrea Dilger, Cindy Sota, Ellen Enright, Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Layne Sheridan, Marilyn Reynolds, Mary Harris, Monica Lee, Sharon Hadley, Sheri Sears, Susan Slaughter, and Suzanne Kanaly. The lowest handicap players are selected by availability for each match.

Throughout the six-event season, a running tally of scores is kept by the league for both low gross and low net of all four two-women teams. This is the first year PebbleCreek has led the league at this stage of the season, and the team is excited to be a contender for league champion.

Go team, go!