PCLGA Celebrates Women’s Golf Day

Chris Duprey

Fifty-five PCLGA ladies played a four Lady Team-two Best Ball game on June 4, 2019, to celebrate Women’s Golf Day. Everyone wore either red or orange for the event and the smattering of color on the course was striking. Lynn Warren, the photographer, captured all the bright colors in his photo of the players.

Two players, Judy Newell and Cathy Weaver, broke 80 for the first time during Tuesday Play. Cathy shot a 78 and Judy shot a 79. What a great way for them to celebrate Women’s Golf Day! Congratulations are extended to both ladies.

The fourth annual Women’s Golf Day 2019 was launched on International Women’s Day on June 4.

Women’s Golf Day is an international community dedicated to engaging, empowering and supporting women through golf. It was created by men and women for women to enjoy golf and learn skills that last a lifetime.

Women’s Golf Day has entered into a brand new partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation, the charitable foundation of women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam. This partnership will enable Women’s Golf Day to reach further than ever before in helping to support young women around the world with the power of golf for years to come.

Over the past three years, Women’s Golf Day events have been held at over 900 venues in 52 countries and have delivered a golf experience to over 50,000 women and girls.

Thanks to the PCLGA ladies for celebrating and supporting Women’s Golf Day on a very typical warm June morning. Many thanks to Valerie Bobigian for making sure that ice cold towels were delivered during the round to keep us cool!