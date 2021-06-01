Other Card Results

Euchre Club

Mary Ann O’Brien

The PebbleCreek Euchre players are happy to be able to finally get together to play euchre. We are meeting once again in the Palm Room in the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. We gather at 6:30 p.m., pay $1 toward prize money, and sign in.

We are still wearing our masks, and all who come have had two vaccinations. Hand sanitizer is provided, and we all bring our own bottled water.

We recently welcomed Sara and Mike Moline to our group. Newcomers are most welcome.

In December, our good friend and fellow player, Gil Butson, passed away. Gil is missed by all. He was a favorite who loved to tell jokes and tease. He loved the game.

April 8

1st: Tom Reynolds, 64

2nd: Barbara Prevendar, 61

3rd: Dennis Hanely, 54

Loners: Bill Todd, 3

Low score: Bill Callahan, 36

This was Bill Callahan’s last game with us. He and his wife headed back to Ohio and will soon be looking for a home in the Carolinas. We shall miss Bill’s sharp playing and his hearty laugh and good nature.

April 15

1st: Jerry Fox, 59

2nd: Mike Prevendar, 58

3rd: Alex Elijew, 54

Loners: (three-way tie) Jack Pope, Linda Vise, Carole Hanely, and Dennis Hanely, 2

Low score: Lenny Liebowitz, 32

April 22

1st: George Clark, 73, WOW!

2nd: Dan Unklesbay, 66

3rd: Carole Hanely and Georgia Missina, 53

Loners: Jack Pope, 3

Low score: Sara Moline, 36

April 29

1st: Linda Vise, 63

2nd: Susia Unklesbay, 62

3rd: Jack Pope, 60

Loners: Jerry Fox and Dan Unklesbay, 3

Low score: George Clark and Mary Ann O’Brien, 33

May 6

1st: Dan Unklesbay, 54

2nd: Paul Missina and Bob Ferro, 52

Loners: Carole Hanely, 3

Low score: Mary Ann O’Brien, 31

Pinochle: April Winners

Skip Holmes

Pinochle is back and better than ever. It is just such a pleasure to be out meeting with friends and playing some good pinochle. There is room for more, so come join the activities.

April Winners

April 8

1st Place: Larry Soper 7,060

2nd Place: Danny Payon 7,010

3rd Place: Marion Helton

Booby Prize: Laura Szakacs 3,700

April 15

1st Place: Khana Soper 6,540

2nd Place: Kim Holmes 6,340

3rd Place: Carroll Brahm 6,610

Booby Prize: Rich Rugg 3,440

April 22

1st Place: Bruce Baird 7,430

2nd Place: Danny Payon 6,660

3rd Place: Khana Soper 6,510

Booby Prize: Julius Armstrong 3,910

April 29

1st Place: Rich Rugg 7,060

2nd Place: Linda Ruhmann 6,800

3rd Place: Lenny 6,600

Booby Prize: Glenn Grube 4,280

The Pinochle Club meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Sienna Room at Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. We like a full house, so come join us.