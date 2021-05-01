News from TTT Chapter Q

Ronnie Levine

TTT Chapter Q is alive and well and looking forward to getting back to our primary goal—sending fourth grade girls to camp. Unfortunately, the pandemic did not allow for us to send any girls to camp in 2020 or 2021, which was a big disappointment for TTT and the girls from Heritage Elementary School. We also really missed having our annual luncheon and fashion show fundraiser, but club members are still meeting monthly via Zoom and are working diligently to plan something spectacular for 2022! If you have any questions about membership, contact Cynthia Bush at [email protected]