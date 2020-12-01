News from the PebbleCreek Shalom Club

Ronnie Levine

The PC Shalom Club enjoyed an evening of Trivia Café on Sunday, Oct. 18, hosted on Zoom by Howard Rachelson, the Bay Area’s Master of Trivia.

Judy Ruck has brought back the popular PC Shalom Club book discussion group, which met in October and November via Zoom. The December selection is Three Hours in Paris by Cara Black, set for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. For information contact Judy at judydr1@aol.com.

Sunday, Dec. 13 is the date for our 2020 Chanukah party, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Members who sign up on the website pcshalomclub.org will receive a gift bag!

We are in the process of nominating candidates for the Shalom Club Board for the 2021-23 term. According to our bylaws, the following positions will be open for election in January: president, vice president, program and events chairperson, and hospitality and member updates chairperson.

Nominations are open to any member in good standing who wishes to run for one of these offices, and we encourage your participation. Contact one of the following members of the Nomination Committee if you are interested: Gail Drucker, salgandru@gmail.com; Willa Kravitz, willabh@me.com; or Clare Weiner, eswfolks@gmail.com.

For membership information, contact our Membership Chair, Willa Kravitz, at 215-850-3998 or willabh@me.com. Stay safe and healthy!