New Save the Date! PebbleCreek 24th Annual Fall Home and Garden Tour: Special Edition

Suzanne Butler, Publicity

What a changing world in which we live! We have learned to be flexible and mark our calendars in pencil, not ink. So, mark your calendars for the new date of Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 4 p.m., for the PebbleCreek 24th annual Fall Home and Garden Tour—Special Outdoor Venue Edition.

In light of the Arizona Governor’s Emergency Declaration due to COVID-19, and the inability to implement social distancing for our typical home tour, the PebbleCreek Home Tour Committee will be hosting an exciting outdoor venue tour this year, with all ticket sale proceeds going to support the Goodyear Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program. Since its beginning in 1996, the Home Tour has been helping children in the City of Goodyear through the Shop with a Cop program, thanks to the generosity and support of the PebbleCreek community.

We are excited about this year’s special tour and are sure our PebbleCreek residents will want to participate. Look for all the details in the September issue of the PebbleCreek Post, PebbleCreek News, and PCHOA website.

The Home Tour Committee members are Wally Campbell, Charlotte Krause, Barbara Hockert, and Suzanne Butler. Because our committee is volunteer based, 100% of the Special Outdoor Venue Tour proceeds are passed on to the Goodyear Police Department for the Shop with a Cop program. This is truly a wonderful outreach in our community.